KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For nearly all of the second quarter of Saturday night's game against No. 3 Georgia, Tennessee held a lead. It was short, it was fleeting, but it gave Vol fans a beautiful and dangerous thing: hope.

"I think tonight's game is great! I mean they're competing with the No. 3 team in the country," one fan said during the game.

Other fans were optimistic about the remainder of the season as well.

"We can only take it one quarter at a time. Just one quarter at a time," fan Kenneth Oglefby said. "But guess what? Knoxville should be very excited tonight and give Coach Pruitt a chance."

Oglefby was especially excited about freshman quarterback Brian Maurer's performance in the first half.

"Tennessee played tremendously tonight," he said. "If they kept playing the second half the way they played the first half, they might've come out with a win."

Next up for the Vols is another game in Neyland, this time against SEC West opponent Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 in SEC play) at noon on Oct. 12. Tennessee is 28-16-1 all-time against the Bulldogs, but lost its last meeting in 2012, a 41-31 defeat in Starkville.