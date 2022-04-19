Top football recruit in Tennessee commits to the Vols

Four-star EDGE Caleb Herring announced on his social media on Tuesday he's coming to Rocky Top.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has landed the top recruit in the state for the class of 2023.

Four stars EDGE Caleb Herring announced on his social media on Tuesday that he is going to be a Vol.

Herring's brother, Elijah, is a linebacker on the team. Caleb goes to Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Herring is the second commit from the 2023 class in the 247 Sports top 100 to choose Tennessee. Last month, five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee too.

The Vols beat out SEC schools Auburn and Arkansas to get Herring.