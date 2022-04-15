x
Vols Football

Knox Catholic defensive lineman Trevor Duncan commits to Tennessee

The Knoxville native chose the Vols over Purdue, Kentucky, and others. Duncan is the sevenths Tennessee commit in its 2023 recruiting class.
Credit: Trevor Duncan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Catholic defensive lineman and three-star recruit Trevor Duncan has chosen his hometown squad to play at the next level.

The Knoxville native announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday morning, and said he is "staying home". He is the seventh player in Tennessee's class of 2023.

Duncan chose the Vols over Kentucky, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. The 247Sports composite ranking lists the 6'6" lineman as the 12th-ranked recruit in the state of Tennessee. Rivals.com slates Duncan as a four-star recruit and the sixth-best recruit in the state.

