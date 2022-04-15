Knox Catholic defensive lineman Trevor Duncan commits to Tennessee

The Knoxville native chose the Vols over Purdue, Kentucky, and others. Duncan is the sevenths Tennessee commit in its 2023 recruiting class.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Catholic defensive lineman and three-star recruit Trevor Duncan has chosen his hometown squad to play at the next level.

The Knoxville native announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday morning, and said he is "staying home". He is the seventh player in Tennessee's class of 2023.