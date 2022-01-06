Vols EDGE Tyler Baron, RB Dee Beckwith enter transfer portal

Baron and Beckwith entered the transfer portal on Thursday along with long snapper William Albright.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football had three players enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

Edge rusher Tyler Baron, running back Dee Beckwith, and long snapper William Albright have chosen to explore other options.

Baron, a Knoxville native and graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School, had four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 30 total tackles this past season. The sophomore played in 22 games and made four starts in his career.

Beckwith, a redshirt freshman, only saw one carry for two yards against South Alabama this season.