Coach Josh Heupel, two VFLs on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

IRVING, Texas — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel appeared alongside VFLs Willie Gault and Larry Seivers on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. The National Football Foundation announced the ballot list on Monday.

Heupel, a former Oklahoma national champion quarterback, led the Vols to an 11-2 record and an Orange Bowl victory in 2022. This is the fourth year straight he has appeared on the ballot. A 2000 consensus first-team All-American, he led the Sooners to the 2000 national championship with a win in the Orange Bowl.

A 1982 first-team All-American, Willie Gault led Tennessee to three bowl berths and set six conference punt and kickoff return records. Gault tied the NCAA record for most kickoff return touchdowns in a single season with three in 1980. During his career at UT, he had 82 catches for 1,482 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. On top of that, Gault averaged 16.4 yards each time he carried the ball.

Larry Seviers was a two-time consensus first-team All-American in 1975 and 1976. In 1975, he became the first Vol to overtake 800 receiving yards in a single season. He was also a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. In 1976, Seivers caught 51 passes for 737 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per catch. He left Tennessee with more catches than anyone (117) and most receiving yards gained (1,924).

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made sometime in early 2024.