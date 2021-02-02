Preview: UT Football takes on Bowling Green for first home game of the season

These two programs have only played each other once before. The Vols faced Bowling Green in 2015, under then-head coach Butch Jones.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football kicks off the Josh Heiple era in primetime fashion on Thursday.

The Vols host Bowling Green at 8 p.m. eastern time on the SEC Network.

These two programs have only played each other once before. The Vols faced Bowling Green in 2015, under then-head coach Butch Jones.

Tennessee won, 59-30. The Vols have won 19 out of their last 23 games against non-conference opponents dating back to the last meeting between the two programs in 2015.

UT and head coach Josh Heupel announced on Monday that Michigan transfer, Joe Milton will start at quarterback. Milton won the job after a preseason battle between sophomore Harrison Bailey and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker.

Theo Jackson is also taking a star position on defense as a hybrid linebacker and defensive back position. He will face a lot more responsibilities in a crucial role for this new 4-25 defense with five defensive backs.

Bowling Green is a 35.5 point underdog, and the game is expected to be a blowout for the Vols. They only played five games in 2020 and lost them by an average of 34 points. They scored 11 points per game.

On top of all that, they lost their top three receivers from 2020 and the unit surrendered 310 rushing yards per game — the most in the country. They also had one fumble recovery and no interceptions.