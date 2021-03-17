UT football pausing team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among staff members, student-athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee football program said it has temporarily paused all team activities after recent rounds of COVID-19 surveillance testing resulted in multiple positive tests among staff members and student-athletes.
After learning the positive results, the staff members and student-athletes immediately self-isolated and are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with university, CDC, and local health department guidelines.
On March 3, the UT football program announced it will start spring practices on March 23.