UT football pausing team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among staff members, student-athletes

On March 3, the UT football program announced it will start spring practices on March 23.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee football program said it has temporarily paused all team activities after recent rounds of COVID-19 surveillance testing resulted in multiple positive tests among staff members and student-athletes.

After learning the positive results, the staff members and student-athletes immediately self-isolated and are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with university, CDC, and local health department guidelines.