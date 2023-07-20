x
Vols Football

UT announces single-game football tickets are now available

Tennessee Football opens the season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We're a little more than a month out to Vol Football season!

University of Tennessee Athletics announced Thursday that single-game tickets are now on sale. People who want to catch a game can buy tickets on Ticketmaster at this link.

Most kick-off times haven't been announced yet, but here are the teams the Vols will be facing in the 2023-24 season. Home games are in bold:

  • Sept. 2 (11 a.m. CDT) - Virginia @ Nissan Stadium in Nashville
  • Sept. 9 (5 p.m. EDT) - Austin Peay
  • Sept. 16 (7 p.m. EDT) - @Florida
  • Sept. 23 - University of Texas at San Antonio
  • Sept. 30 - South Carolina
  • Oct. 14 - Texas A&M
  • Oct. 21 - @Alabama
  • Oct. 26 - @Kentucky
  • Nov. 4 - UConn
  • Nov. 11 - @Missouri
  • Nov. 18 - Georgia
  • Nov. 25 - Vanderbilt

Tennessee football opens the season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. CDT. 

Tennessee's first SEC game of the season is on Sept. 16 in Gainesville against the Gators. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN. 

   

