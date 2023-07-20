UT announces single-game football tickets are now available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We're a little more than a month out to Vol Football season!
University of Tennessee Athletics announced Thursday that single-game tickets are now on sale. People who want to catch a game can buy tickets on Ticketmaster at this link.
Most kick-off times haven't been announced yet, but here are the teams the Vols will be facing in the 2023-24 season. Home games are in bold:
- Sept. 2 (11 a.m. CDT) - Virginia @ Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- Sept. 9 (5 p.m. EDT) - Austin Peay
- Sept. 16 (7 p.m. EDT) - @Florida
- Sept. 23 - University of Texas at San Antonio
- Sept. 30 - South Carolina
- Oct. 14 - Texas A&M
- Oct. 21 - @Alabama
- Oct. 26 - @Kentucky
- Nov. 4 - UConn
- Nov. 11 - @Missouri
- Nov. 18 - Georgia
- Nov. 25 - Vanderbilt
