UT announces single-game football tickets are now available

Tennessee Football opens the season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We're a little more than a month out to Vol Football season!

University of Tennessee Athletics announced Thursday that single-game tickets are now on sale. People who want to catch a game can buy tickets on Ticketmaster at this link.

Most kick-off times haven't been announced yet, but here are the teams the Vols will be facing in the 2023-24 season. Home games are in bold:

Sept. 2 (11 a.m. CDT) - Virginia @ Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Sept. 9 (5 p.m. EDT) - Austin Peay

Sept. 16 (7 p.m. EDT) - @Florida

Sept. 23 - University of Texas at San Antonio

Sept. 30 - South Carolina

Oct. 14 - Texas A&M

Oct. 21 - @Alabama

Oct. 26 - @Kentucky

Nov. 4 - UConn

Nov. 11 - @Missouri

Nov. 18 - Georgia

Nov. 25 - Vanderbilt

Tennessee football opens the season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. CDT.