UT to play in front of another sold-out crowd for homecoming game against UT-Martin

The Vols kick off against UT-Martin Saturday at noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will see yet another sold-out crowd at Neyland Stadium when the No. 3 Vols take on the UT-Martin Skyhawks for homecoming week.

The University of Tennessee announced Friday the homecoming game is sold out. The undefeated Vols will take the field at Neyland Stadium at noon, and the game will air on the SEC Network.

If you're looking for some gameday traditions to take part in for homecoming, Saturday's Vol Walk will begin at 9:45 a.m. starting at the Torchbearer statue before heading down Volunteer Drive toward Neyland.

UT has a ton of game day info you can check out at this link.

Where do I park?

Because this is a sold-out game -- the earlier you can make your way to downtown Knoxville, the better. Parking fills up fast on game days, and most parking on UT's campus is limited to those with parking passes.

Campus parking opens up at 7 a.m. on game days.

UT has created a map of permit parking areas at this link. Non-permit public parking is also available on campus for $40 at the UT Culinary Institute and Creamery across from Sorority Village.

If you don't have a parking permit, downtown Knoxville has a number of parking garages and street spots available. You can find a map of garages and parking areas in the downtown area at this link. Free parking is available at the Market Square and State Street garages, but the rest will cost either $10 or $20. On-street metered parking is available along certain roads near the stadium for $25/day.

Limited free ADA/accessible parking is available on the UT Agriculture Campus along Joe Johnson Drive on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid accessible parking placard or license plate is required to park in those spots.

KAT's game day shuttles will be running Saturday on the Civic Coliseum, Old City and Market Square routes. You can find more details about the routes and prices on KAT"s website.