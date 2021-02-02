UT honors Black student-athletes who paved the way for progress with statues at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee paid tribute to four Black student-athletes from Vols football history who were trailblazers for racial equity.
The four players commemorated were Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, Condredge Holloway and Tee Martin.
The bronze statues were unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 2. The statues are located in the plaza outside of Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium.
The unveiling was "a kickoff to Neyland Stadium's year-long centennial celebration" according to UT Athletics.
"It's an honor for this university to be able to permanently recognize the impact of these men in such a powerful way," said Director of Athletics Danny White. "I hope it serves as a reminder of those who came before them and paved the way for progress."