UT Football's Orange and White Game returning in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Orange and White Game is returning to Neyland Stadium this spring.
Tennessee Football announced the annual public scrimmage match will be held on April 15 at Neyland, saying more details are to come.
The game traditionally draws tens of thousands of fans. In the past, the Vols have pulled out all the stops to welcome fans with things like family-friendly tailgate parties, photo opportunities, food vendors, performances by the Pride of the Southland Band, and more.
In 2022, the public scrimmage had to be called off because of construction at Neyland Stadium. The team held a closed scrimmage instead and let people watch from big screens at Volunteer Village as part of an "All Vol Weekend."