UT Football's Orange and White Game returning in April

Tennessee Football announced the annual public scrimmage match will be held on April 15 at Neyland, saying more details are to come.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Orange and White Game is returning to Neyland Stadium this spring.

𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲!



🏈 Orange & White Game

📆 April 15

🏟 Neyland Stadium



More details to come!

The game traditionally draws tens of thousands of fans. In the past, the Vols have pulled out all the stops to welcome fans with things like family-friendly tailgate parties, photo opportunities, food vendors, performances by the Pride of the Southland Band, and more.