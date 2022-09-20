UT suspends Jimmy Calloway for first half of Florida game after punching ejection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced it has suspended wide receiver Jimmy Calloway for the first half of the Florida matchup after he was ejected for punching an Akron player during last week's game.

"It just takes away from the rest of the football game. It's not who we are or what we stand for in any area of our program. He's disappointed too in what happened. We're not going to be able to do that and beat good football teams here as we get into conference play," Heupel said.