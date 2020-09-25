'Hopefully we paint that stadium orange' | Lucky Vol fan who won seats to opener shares excitement

This Saturday the Vols take on the Gamecocks in South Carolina at 7:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost football time in Tennessee! This Saturday the Vols take on the Gamecocks in South Carolina at 7:30 p.m.

Their stadium typically seats around 80,000 fans, but this weekend it will only host around 20,000 due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Many fans have been waiting for the start of football season and at times, many thought the day would never come. Mike Ogle is one of the thousands of fans that will be in the stands.

"I have been an avid Vol fan since 1982, which put me at the ripe age of seven-years-old," he said. "Love supporting our university, love supporting the team."

Living in South Carolina, he was able to score seats early. He said he plans to take his girlfriend with him and that it will be her first UT game.

"I called right at 9 o'clock and was able to secure two tickets and here we go," he said.

Even though some traditions will look different this year, Ogle along with many other fans are excited for the opportunity to see their favorite team play.

"It's been a change for everyone but it's going to be more rewarding to support those guys and when they look up in the stands hopefully they'll see a lot of orange," he said. "Hopefully, we paint that stadium orange."

But like every Vol fan lucky enough to get in the stadium, he knows they have a duty to bring a lot of spirit from Vol Nation.

"I got a big mouth so they're gonna hear my big mouth hopefully a lot this Saturday especially for touchdowns. We're on the South Carolina side so we're going to show a bunch of fans around us what the big orange is all about of course," said Ogle.

For the home opener next week, Neyland will down to a 25% capacity and only around 25,000 fans will be able to watch the game.