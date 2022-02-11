Tennessee jerseys in high demand as Vols rise to see best season since '98

The VolShop said it is already trying to make sure they have enough jerseys for next season. Its orders for next season have more than doubled.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are two specific jerseys Vol fans want to wear the most right now as they prepare to take on Georgia this weekend.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt are a dynamic duo people can't stop talking about. The star players are not only making their mark on the field but in fans' hearts.

Locally, Hooker's No. 5 jersey tops the list for demand -- from the classic orange to the special black uniforms.

Tommi Grubbs with the VolShop said they've seen a ton of jersey requests as the undefeated Vols get ready to take on the defending champions.

"They reach out through social media, they reach out through emails, we want this jersey. And we've seen a huge, huge following for Hendon Hooker," Grubbs said.

Hyatt's No. 11 is close behind as the second-most requested jersey.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is coming in third. He missed some games during the season to recover from an injury.

All three athletes' names and numbers are the most wanted out of more than 50 Vol shirts for sale.

Demand for all three athletes is not only coming from Tennessee but from other states.

"We have a lot of shipments that go to Pennsylvania, which is shocking," she said. "We have even a lot of Midwest shipments that go out as well to Las Vegas as well as California."

Why these athletes you may ask? Aside from their on-field success, it's the athletes' personalities that capture the public emotions.

"They are loving his character and his attitude and his personality, you know, even off the field and the contributions that he makes and in life in general," Grubbs said.

As of right now, Hooker is considered one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, and Hyatt has also found himself in the running, which only helps their jersey sales even more.