Vol Walk to return for first UT Football home game, after it was canceled last year

The Vol Walk tradition was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it's back with minimal restrictions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee tradition is set to return Thursday, as Vols fans gather at the University of Tennessee to cheer on their team and show off their Vol sprit.

The Vol Walk will start at 5:45 p.m., 2 hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. Members of the team will march through campus and to the stadium to their fans' cheering. This year, university officials also expanded the team's pathway.

Physical contact with the team will be prohibited though, so fans will not be able to high-five, handshake or hug them. Officials said it was meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It starts on Volunteer Boulevard, at the Torchbearer in Circle Park. The team will continue down Peyton Manning Pass before turning left onto Phillip Fulmer Way and finally entering Neyland Stadium at Gate 21A.

Throughout gameday, Big Orange Country can also expect the return of many traditions.

Tailgating will be back in full swing. Neyland Stadium will be at full capacity. The Pride of the Southland band, cheerleaders and Smokey will be allowed on the field. The Vols will also run through the T before the game.

The kickoff is at 8 p.m. against Bowling Green University. Around 80,000 tickets have been sold for the game, according to university officials.