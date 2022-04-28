Vols projected to be day two and three selections at NFL Draft

A handful of Tennessee players are slated to be chosen as middle-round selections. The NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — A handful of Tennessee football players are hoping to hear their names called at the NFL Draft, but it likely won't be on night one for any of them.

According to various mock draft sources, four Vols are set to be selections in this year's draft, with a few more on the outside as potential undrafted free agent signings.

CB Alontae Taylor - Projected third-round pick

Taylor will likely be the first Vol off the board, but that probably won't be until the third round. The senior is coming off career highs with 60 tackles and two interceptions this past season, including a pick-six. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, which ranked fifth among cornerbacks.

Dear 5 Yr. old Tae,

You dreamt it, spoke it, worked hard for it & now it’s here. Welcome to the #NFLDraft Kid. It was already written and all you had to do was have faith and trust that you belong. Keep the same faith and let God work. Congratulations Kid. — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) April 27, 2022

WR Velus Jones Jr. - Projected fourth to fifth-round pick

Jones may have to wait until Saturday to hear his name called and is projected as a mid-round selection. The speedy First-Team All-SEC selection stood out as a return man and as a receiver, and a lot of teams probably have him somewhere down their draft boards.

God, thank you for this beautiful journey. I know I would have not made it this far without you. I thank you for the ups the downs. I thank you for the adversity I had to face to get here. Without all of those things, I would not be the man and player I am today. pic.twitter.com/fWCodM7eh0 — Velus Jones Jr.⚡️ (@VelusJr) April 28, 2022

DL Matthew Butler - Projected fourth to fifth-round pick

Butler is another Vol that projects more as a Saturday selection. The defensive lineman showed up in two of the biggest games of the year: against Alabama and Ole Miss. That might have put a few teams on notice of his potential production at the next level.

OL Cade Mays - Projected sixth round or later

The Knoxville Catholic product could be a fringe selection with the draft winding down. Mays was a Second-Team All-SEC selection in 2021 and has experience playing all five spots on the offensive line. The versatility could play well for teams looking for depth.

Likely undrafted, possibly free agent signings