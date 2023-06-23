Vols' coach Josh Heupel to be guest speaker for Bradley Youth Football League's kickoff event

The event is aimed at raising money for the league to help with equipment for the kids, among other needs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College football coaches are some of the busiest people in the world. The grind never stops. When one takes some time for a local community just ahead of a new season, it must be a big deal.

Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel will be the guest speaker for the Bradley Youth Football League's kickoff event on July 24th. The event is aimed at raising money for the league to help with equipment for the kids among other needs.

"Something I've noticed being around him -- he embraces it. He loves it. He loves meeting people and football is not a cheap sport. You got to spend some money, so that's huge for us," Sterling Collins, president of the Bradley Youth Football League, said.

Tickets are $50 each. If you're in the Bradley County area, you can purchase tickets in person at Gobbles Automotive, Ever After Bridal, and The Town Squire.