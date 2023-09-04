Tennessee to wear special jerseys in honor of Condredge Holloway

Saturday's home opener will mark 51 years since Holloway became the first Black quarterback to start in the SEC.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vol football players will don special jerseys on Saturday to honor Condredge Holloway, the first Black quarterback to start in the SEC.

The home opener against Austin Peay marks 51 years to the day of Holloway's first start at the University of Tennessee. He was the Vols quarterback from 1972 to 1974.

Holloway, known as the "Artful Dodger," was also UT's first Black baseball player. He played shortstop and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

The game kicks off in Neyland Stadium at 5 p.m.