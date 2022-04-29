Vols DB Alontae Taylor taken in second round of the NFL Draft by New Orleans Saints

Taylor was selected with the 49th pick in the draft.

LAS VEGAS — Tennessee football's first player in the 2022 NFL Draft has been selected.

Defensive back Alontae Taylor was selected in the second round with the 49th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints on Friday night.

He played 4 years at Tennessee. In his time there, he has four interceptions, 19 pass deflections and 162 total tackles. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and also forced two fumbles in his career.

His most notable pick-six from last season came against Kentucky to help seal the win. Taylor played in all games this season except for the Music City Bowl game to help himself recover from injury to prepare for a pro career.

Taylor got both a Senior Bowl invite and an NFL Draft Scouting Combine invite.

He was a cornerback in college, but will likely make a position change as a professional player.