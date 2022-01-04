x
Vols Football

Vols defensive back Trevon Flowers announces he will return next season

Flowers, who started at safety for Tennessee this past season, had 82 tackles, two interceptions and three pass break ups.
Credit: AP
Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers celebrates the team's win against Kentucky in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football got very good news for its secondary on Tuesday.

Starting safety Trevon Flowers announced on his social media that he is returning to play for the Vols next season. 

In his announcement he said he feels he has much more to prove. He also said  him and his teammates are changing the culture, even though the season ended on a sour note losing to Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

He reflected his decision to wear Orange and White as well.

"Making the decision to become a Tennessee Vol in 2018 was one of the best decisions I could have ever made," he wrote. "There have been a highs and lows, but I wouldn't trade being a VFL for nothing."

Flowers had 82 tackles, two interceptions and three pass break ups this past season. His interceptions came against Ole Miss and Purdue,

  

