Current and future University of Tennessee students share excitement for first gameday of the season

Vols fans expressed their excitement for the start of the football season.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols fans were doing some last-minute shopping at the Volshop in the Student Union at the University of Tennessee to buy some orange gear ahead of the game.

"It's been great," said Tommi Grubbs, the marketing manager of Volshop. "We've been really busy. There are still lots of fans in here shopping and everybody's getting ready to head to Nashville. They're really excited."

Sam Brita, a UT student, plans on making the drive to Nashville for the game. He said he decided to go to UT because of the football gamedays.

"Oh it's gonna be, it's gonna be crazy. The atmosphere especially over in Nashville," said Brita. "It's just going to be electric, you know. We got a lot of dogs and Joe Milton, excited to watch him play."

Even future students traveled to Tennessee to show their support and attend the game.

"I will be attending again tomorrow. Very excited," said Cory Becerra, a high school senior in Houston, Texas.

He recommends that other potential students visit the school.

"I was very excited to come to university," said Becerra. "I saw a lot of school spirit and really brought my attention to come visit. So I'm here today and I really enjoyed school."

Another high school student who plans to attend the game says she stopped at the Vol Shop to pick up some gear before heading to Nashville.

"This is the first campus that I've, like, really connected with. Like, I really liked the atmosphere," said Charlie Floyd, a high school junior from Roanoke, Virginia. "I actually, like, I liked this school a lot."

Not every student plans to make the drive, some say they'll cheer from home with their friends.

"I think there's like a Vol Walk tomorrow morning that we're planning on going on," said Kaitlyn Haggerty, a freshman at UT.

"And then watching it with our friends," said Kaitlin Evola, also a freshman at the school.