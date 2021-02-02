Vols' road game at Kentucky to kick off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6

Fans can watch the game on ESPN2, as the Southeastern Conference unveiled its latest television slate on Monday.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee's road game at Kentucky will kick off at 7 p.m. on November 6.

The Volunteers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) are tied with Florida for third in the SEC East standings heading into their open date this weekend.

The Wildcats (6-1, 4-1) sit in sole possession of second place in the SEC East and travel to face Mississippi State this Saturday at 7 p.m. in Starkville on SEC Network.



First-year head coach Josh Heupel's squad is averaging 37.4 points per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC and 17th in the FBS.

Tennessee's 299 point total has already surpassed the final tally of three of the last four Vol teams.

UT owns a top 25 total offense (23rd – 457.1) and rushing offense (15th – 226.0) while leading the nation in tackles for loss with 70.0.



The Kentucky contest will be the Vols' final regular-season road game.

Tennessee closes the year with three consecutive home tilts, hosting top-ranked Georgia on November 13, South Alabama on November 20, and Vanderbilt in the finale on November 27.