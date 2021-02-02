3 Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

Three Tennessee Football players made Preseason All-SEC Teams, the league announced on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday afternoon the SEC announced its 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team.

Alabama and Georgia dominated the list, accounting for 26 players in total to receive the preseason honor. Tennessee was represented three times by players who play on different sides of the ball.

Cade Mays, Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football First Team:

Cade Mays is a senior offensive lineman for the Volunteers. He's an East Tennessee native, having played his high school football at Knoxville Catholic High School. His father, Kevin Mays, played for the Vols in the 90s. Mays played in seven games for Tennessee last season and will likely be one of the leaders on the offensive side of the football.

Paxton Brooks, Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Second Team:

Paxton Brooks is a senior punter for Tennessee. A three-year letterman, he should be one of the more reliable players for a team that has undergone a world of change this offseason. While he made Tuesday's list as a punter, he could very well end up handling kickoff duties once again for the Vols this year.

Alontae Taylor, Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Third Team: