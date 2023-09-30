How UTPD handles safety on Tennessee game days

The University of Tennessee Police Department says that game days are a "full hands-on-deck" situation for the department.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the Vols get ready for the matchup against South Carolina, UT police said with excitement comes caution.

"It's one of those things where everyone is having fun and you feel like you don't have to be on guard, but it's important to remain cognizant at all times," UT Freshman Lila Krugler said.

Police said they are taking extra steps to make sure everyone remains safe during UT's first night game.

"When you have a later kickoff, our fans are usually begin drinking a little sooner and consume more. Creating more of an alertness for us," UTPD Assistant Chief Of Police Sean Patterson said.

Officers also said that heat-related health calls have been trending upward recently.

The TLink app is the university's new way of helping students get back home safely by providing rides and assistance to students no matter the time of day.

"It really helps. If you're ever in an uncomfortable environment, they make sure to come get you," Krugler said.

A few more reminders if you're a Vols fan getting ready to celebrate: