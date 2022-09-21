Here's how to watch the Florida-Tennessee game and where you can park in Knoxville on game day

If you want to watch the game with fans but couldn't nab tickets, UT announced it will hold a watch party at Vol Village Saturday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 20 Florida in a highly anticipated and sold-out game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Gates open at Neyland at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

It's a Checker Neyland game, which means you are highly encouraged to wear orange or white depending on where you are watching from inside the stadium. You can find out which color your section should wear at checkerneyland.com. Fans in the North End Zone Party Deck are encouraged to wear white.

The Vol Walk will begin at 1:25 p.m., with the Pride of the Southland Band marching at 1:50 p.m.

UT has a ton of game day info you can check out at this link.

How can I watch the game?

If you are watching from home, the game will air on CBS starting at 3:30 p.m. ESPN College GameDay's pregame show will also broadcast from Rocky Top for the first time since 2016 from 9 a.m. to noon from the lawn of Ayres Hall.

If you want to watch the game with lots of fans but couldn't nab tickets, UT announced it will hold a watch party at Volunteer Village. All students and fans are invited and no game ticket is required. The festivities begin around noon and will include food, games and giveaways.

We heard you loud and clear #Volnation - for those that can’t join us in Neyland, come watch the game from Vol Village as we take on the Gators! #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/XfLgKLE0mY — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) September 21, 2022

Where do I park?

Because this is a sold-out game -- the earlier you can make your way to downtown Knoxville, the better. Parking fills up fast on game days, and most parking on UT's campus is limited to those with parking passes.

Campus parking opens up at 7 a.m. on game days.

UT has created a map of permit parking areas at this link. Non-permit public parking is also available on campus for $40 at the UT Culinary Institute and Creamery across from Sorority Village.

If you don't have a parking permit, downtown Knoxville has a number of parking garages and street spots available. You can find a map of garages and parking areas in the downtown area at this link. Free parking is available at the Market Square and State Street garages, but the rest will cost either $10 or $20. On-street metered parking is available along certain roads near the stadium for $25/day.

Limited free ADA/accessible parking is available on the UT Agriculture Campus along Joe Johnson Drive on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid accessible parking placard or license plate is required to park in those spots.

KAT's game day shuttles will be running Saturday on the Civic Coliseum, Old City and Market Square routes. You can find more details about the routes and prices on KAT"s website.