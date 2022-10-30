"You just never know what game day will bring" | UT students dress as Chancellor Plowman on game day ahead of Halloween

The three posed for a photo as the students rocked blonde wigs and similar attire, including black blazers and plaid orange skirts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee students got the attention of Chancellor Donde Plowman for dressing up as her the weekend ahead of Halloween.

Plowman said the freshmen students, Sophie Riggs and Morgan Matthews, reached out to her and asked to meet her at the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game for a photo.

"We had fun before the game getting to know one another," she wrote in a Facebook post. "You just never know what game day will bring. Great. To. Be. A. Tennessee. Vol."