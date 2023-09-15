Vonore family decorates yard with 'Vols graveyard' during run-up to game against Florida

The family is hoping to bring awareness to childhood cancer through "Skeletons for St. Jude."

VONORE, Tennessee — "Gator Hater Week" brings out a lot of strong feelings for Vols fans, including a family in Vonore who have decorated their lawn in several skeletons — all decked out in Big Orange.

Jackie Miller says it started with two 12-foot-tall skeletons from Home Depot for Halloween. From there, they added more skeletons and started decorating for every holiday.

For many Vols fans, there's no bigger holiday season than college football. These skeletons are dressed head-to-toe in orange Vols gear, including checkered bibs that Miller and her family hand-made out of tablecloths.

She posted the photos of her yard on Facebook and said she was overwhelmed with the response.

"The love that these guys have gotten from the Vol Nation, it just blows me away," Miller said. "They blew up on Facebook, people stop all the time going on the road."

Miller has added a skeleton cooking up a skeleton gator on the grill, complete with fake smoke for the Tennessee-Florida game.

"We're gonna grill the Gators," Miller said. "Beating them at the swamp will be amazing, that's what we're all hoping for."

But, with all the attention the skeletons have gotten, Miller hopes to bring awareness to a cause that hits close to home for the neighborhood.

"The neighbors across the street, their grandson passed away from a form of childhood cancer," Miller said.

She put a sign in her yard with the organization "Skeletons for St. Jude" on it. The hope is to use the big skeletons to draw attention to the cause during Childhood Awareness Month. The organization is trying to raise $100,000 by the end of the holiday season.

"I hope people will stop, scan the QR code and donate," Miller said.