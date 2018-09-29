Tennessee rallied in the second half and hung around for awhile but in the end Georgia's talent and depth advantage showed in a 38-12 Bulldogs win in Athens.

The Vols, who came into the game as 31-point underdogs, trailed 24-0 after the first possession of the second half and rallied for a couple of touchdowns to make it 24-12 before the Dawgs pulled away late in the fourth quarter.

VIDEO: Jeremy Pruitt's full post-game press conference

Georgia's first touchdown could be a metaphor for Tennessee's struggles over the last couple years. Darrell Taylor rushed around the edge and knocked the ball out of Jake Fromm's hands but tight end Isaac Nauta, who Taylor beat on the play, scooped up the loose ball and took it 31 yards for a touchdown.

Taylor had a career-high three sacks on the day.

Tennessee's offense played conservatively early in the game after turning the ball over six times last week against Florida. The Vols had only three first downs and 68 total yards in the first half and punted five times but didn't turn it over.

The defense kept UT in the game until a key drive late in the 2nd quarter allowed Georgia to begin to pull away. Tennessee had a chance for a stop with Georgia facing 3rd-and-6 at the UT 37-yard line but an offside penalty made it 3rd-and-1. Linebacker Will Ignont made a stop on Elijah Holyfield to force 4th down but the Dawgs went for it and Brian Herrien moved the sticks with a 6-yard gain on a jet sweep.

D'Andre Swift later capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on a pitch to push Georgia's lead to 17-0 heading into halftime.

The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 75 yards in 10 plays, taking 5:08 off the clock on a touchdown drive finished off by a 12-yard run by freshman quarterback Justin Fields.

Tennessee responded, picking up four first downs on a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own, capped by a Jarrett Guarantano 37-yard pass to Josh Palmer.

Palmer reeled in his first career touchdown on a corner route from the slot against a linebacker. The Vols created the favorable matchup with an elaborate pre-snap shift.

Jeremy Pruitt elected to go for two but Guarantano's pass to Palmer fell incomplete to make it 24-6.

The Vols then put together another touchdown drive when Ty Chandler took a swing pass and turned it into a 35-yard score. Another missed two-point attempt made it 24-12.

Any hopes of furthering the comeback were dashed when Georgia took nearly eight minutes off the clock with a 75-yard touchdown drive, which ended with 3:31 left in the game. The Dawgs rushed for 65 yards on the drive and Swift scored his second touchdown of the day on a 14-yard run, breaking a tackle and carrying a couple of Vols into the endzone.

Freshman running back Jeremy Banks fumbled on the next offensive play and Georgia converted Tennessee's only turnover into a Fields touchdown run to make the final score 38-12.

