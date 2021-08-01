Vols add Hendon Hooker at QB, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech

Hendon has already had a successful college career at Virginia Tech. Now he'll bring his experience to the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — An experienced quarterback has joined the Vols' roster.

On Friday, UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the addition of graduate transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker.



Hooker, from Greensboro, N.C., spent the last four seasons at Virginia Tech, He played in 25 games with 15 starts. He completed 197-of-312 passes for 2,894 yards with 22 touchdowns through the air, while rushing for 1,033 yards on 247 carries and 15 touchdowns on the ground.



"We look forward to Hendon joining the Tennessee football family this semester," Pruitt said. "Hendon is a very talented and dynamic quarterback with multiple years of Power Five experience. He will be a great addition to our quarterback room and make a positive impact with two years of eligibility remaining."



He played in eight games with seven starts during the 2020 season, finishing 98-of-150 for 1,339 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 620 yards and nine scores on the ground, according to UT.

Here's more on Hooker, from UTSports.com:

Hooker took the reins of the starting quarterback role in 2019 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2017 and seeing action in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2018. The 2019 season saw Hooker lead Virginia Tech in total offense (1,911 yards), passing yards (1,555) and total touchdowns (13 passing, five rushing).