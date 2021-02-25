Vols hold off Vanderbilt to complete season sweep

Tennessee lost its double-digit lead, but held on to beat the Commodores in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team won its eighth straight game over the rival Vanderbilt on Wednesday evening, 70-58, at Memorial Gym. The victory lifts the Vols' record to 16-6 (9-6 SEC).

The Commodores and Vols exchanged runs in the first half. Early in the period, Tennessee used a 10-0 run to take an eight-point lead. Then, they did not score for the next six minutes, as Vanderbilt went on an 11-0 run to take the lead.

Vols have 9 turnovers.



The Vols answered with another 10-0 run and took a 32-22 lead into halftime.

Tennessee extended their lead to 15 in the first few minutes of the second half. Then Vanderbilt went on multiple, small scoring runs to lower the Vols' lead to four with 4:28 to go. Then, Keon Johnson scored four consecutive points, followed by six straight points from Jaden Springer. That put the game out of reach.

Springer and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 20 and 21 points, respectively. As a team, Tennessee shot 45 percent from the floor. Vanderbilt knocked down 13 three-pointers in the losing effort.