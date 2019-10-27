A very special moment for Colonel William Bayne when he arrived at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Bayne came to cheer on the Vols as they took on South Carolina but he did not expect what followed.

For his 30 years of service in the U.S. Army, the University of Tennessee honored Bayne by naming him Volunteer of the Game!

You can see the sweet moment below when Bayne's sons told him the good news.

