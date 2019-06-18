KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NBA Draft is Thursday at 7 p.m. in New York City and the Vols have a chance to have three players selected for the first time since 1977.

Grant Williams, Jordan Bone and Admiral Schofield are all likely to have their names called Thursday night. Kyle Alexander probably will not be drafted but most likely will sign with a team as an undrafted free agent or at least be invited to play in the Summer League and have a chance to work his way into a contract.

There are two rounds in the NBA Draft with a total of 60 picks. Here are the current projected landing spots for the former Vols according to mock drafts from national media outlets:

GRANT WILLIAMS

CBS - 13th overall - Miami Heat

Bleacher Report - 24th overall - Philadelphia 76ers

Sporting News - 25th overall - Portland Trail Blazers

Yahoo! Sports - 29th overall - San Antonio Spurs

ESPN - 30th overall - Milwaukee Bucks

Sports Illustrated - 32nd overall - Phoenix Suns

ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD

CBS - 27th overall - Brooklyn Nets

ESPN - 38th overall - Chicago Bulls

Sports Illustrated - 38th overall - Los Angeles Clippers

JORDAN BONE

ESPN - 57th overall - New Orleans Pelicans

Sports Illustrated - 57th overall - New Orleans Pelicans

It looks like Bone will likely be taken in the second round while Williams and Schofield could be either first or second rounders.

None of the former Vols were invited to sit in the green room at the draft in New York.

Contracts for first round draft picks are guaranteed for the first two years with team options for the third and fourth years. The 30th overall pick will make at least $2.6 million in total guaranteed money for the first two years on his contract.

Second round contracts are not required to be guaranteed but last year 19 of the 30 second round picks signed an NBA deal with at least one year guaranteed for at least $1 million per year. As for the remaining second rounders, four went to play overseas, four signed two-way contracts (playing in the G-League with a chance to come up to the NBA for a maximum of 45 days), two signed G-League contracts and one signed a one-year non-guaranteed NBA deal.

The last Vol selected in the NBA Draft was Josh Richardson in 2015 (40th overall - Miami Heat). Tennessee has had 46 players selected in the history of the draft including eight first rounders. Tobias Harris was the last first rounder, taken by Charlotte with the 19th overall pick in 2011.

Tennessee has had three players picked in the same draft twice:

1977 - Bernard King (1st round), Ernie Grunfeld (1st ), Mike Jackson (7th)

1950 - Art Burris (3rd round), Ed Jones (7th), Ed "Britches" Montgomery (12th)