JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We know a lot of Tennessee football fans will be making a New Year's trip to Jacksonville to cheer on the Vols in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, so here's what you need to know before you go!

The game between Tennessee and Indiana is set for Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. It will be televised on ESPN. You can get tickets here.

Getting to the game

Parking lots will open at 2 p.m. on the day of the game. All parking lots at TIAA Bank Field will charge $35. Click here for information on parking and to buy parking passes. If you want to buy in advance, you must do so by Dec. 20. Otherwise, you'll need to pay at the lot in cash.

RELATED: What's in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl gift bag for Tennessee football players?

RELATED: Vols heading to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Tailgating is encouraged!

Shuttle service to the game is available at several locations. Click here for that information.

Gameday events

The TaxSlayer Tailgate Party is scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at Daily’s Place Flex Field. It's free, next door to the stadium and includes interactive games.

The Tennessee pep rally is set for 4:45 p.m. at the Dailey's Place Amphitheater, also on the same property. It is free with a game ticket.

The pep rally will be followed by a pre-game concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue, from 5 to 5:30, also at the Amphitheater. It's also free with your game tickets. They are a 70s cover band that is currently on the "Hot Dads in Tight Jeans" tour.

Tennessee Tailgate Party @ First Down Lot, located at 401 Bryan Street, right next to the stadium. Knoxville favorite Dave Landeo will be performing live music. It's free and open to the public.

Dave Landeo Vol fans! If you're going to Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl on Thursday stop on by this tailgate party! The Davidson bus caravan will be parked right by the stadium...and word has it that there'll...

The Touchdown Party is a premium event for fans on the Sky Patio of TIAA Bank Field. It's $50 per person and includes food and four drink vouchers.

Gameday security

A clear bag policy will be in effect, similar to the one at Neyland Stadium. All bags must meet these requirements:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

There are metal detectors at every gate that all fans must pass through. Cell phones, cameras, and binoculars must be placed in bins. Keys, loose change and watches can remain in your pockets or on your person.

There are a number of restricted items that cannot be brought into the stadium. Click here for a complete list.

New Year's Eve in Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville does fireworks in downtown over the St. John's River at midnight.

The fireworks will be launched from a barge between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels and from the Acosta Bridge. You can watch from both the north and south banks in Downtown Jacksonville in addition to viewing from Brooklyn and under the Fuller Warren Bridge where the Riverside Arts Market is held.

Would you rather watch fireworks on the beach? Head 45 minutes down to nearby St. Augustine for Beach Blast Off, located at the St. Augustine Beach Pier at 350 A1A Beach Blvd. There will be family-friendly activities from 4-10 p.m. with fireworks at 8:30 p.m. There will be free parking with shuttle service to the event. Click here for more info.

New Year's Day

Team pep rallies will be held at the Jax Beach Seawalk Pavilion at Deck the Chairs. The event runs from 5-7:30 p.m. but the SEC pep rally is at 7 p.m.

Other things to do

Are you planning to make a vacation out of the bowl trip? Here are some suggestions on things to do and places to go while you are in Jacksonville. (Click the name to open website for more info)

Here are some other popular places to visit and hang out, from our friends at First Coast News:

Five Points/Riverside, close to downtown Jacksonville, is a great place to go bar hopping and try local restaurants, along with some shopping like antique stores. This area is more hipster and great for the younger crowd.

Avondale and San Marco -- This place has restaurants that have bars, more mid-range to higher-priced restaurants. Great to find something to eat, not to bar hop.

The Beaches -- There are several beaches, but the Big 3 are Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach. Many tourists go here to bar hop. You'll also find restaurants.

The St. Johns Town Center -- This is your shopping hub. You'll also find plenty of restaurants.

St. Augustine -- This is the Nation's Oldest City about 45 minutes away from Downtown Jacksonville. There's plenty of tourist things to do like sight-see, like Castillo de San Marco, which is a national park. There are also plenty of restaurants and places to drink. If you are looking for night life, head to Downtown St. Augustine.

Another note on St. Augustine, the Nights of Lights is currently going on downtown. The city's historic architecture, landscaping and more are covered in millions of twinkling white lights. It covers about 20 square blocks and has been listed among the top ten holiday light displays in the world by National Geographic.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl website has tons more information, including its recommendations on places to stay.