Vols' Jaden Springer named SEC Freshman of the Week for second time

The Vols are definitely better with Springer on the court. He missed two games with an ankle injury and lost both games.

Tennessee's Jaden Springer has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time.

Springer averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in victories over Mississippi State and No. 15 Kansas last week.

The Vols are definitely better with Springer on the court. He missed the previous week due to an ankle injury and the Vols dropped two games, to Florida and Missouri, when he didn't play.

He returned to the lineup Tuesday against Mississippi State, where he netted nine points, five assists, four rebounds and a block while coming off the bench. He started the game on Saturday against Kansas, and ended with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line.

The 2020 McDonald's All-American from Charlotte, North Carolina, also was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 21.

Through 15 games, Springer is Tennessee's third-leading scorer (10.2 ppg) while averaging just 6.8 field-goal attempts per game.