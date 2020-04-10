Vols jump to No. 14 on AP Top 25 poll after win over Mizzou

The Vols are still one of the seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 poll.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football jumped seven spots in this week's AP Top 25 poll to No. 14.

The Vols' finished their first home game of the season with a 35-12 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Tennessee went into the first game of this unusual season ranked No. 16. The Vols are still one of the seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 poll.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

The No. 14 Vols will take on No. 3 Georgia in Athens on Saturday, Oct. 10. The Vols and Bulldogs are both 2-0 going into the game.

Clemson, Alabama and Georgia hold the top three spots with Florida fall one spot to No. 4.

Auburn fell from No. 7 to No. 13. Texas A&M dropped from No. 13 to No. 21.

LSU climbed three spots from No. 20 to No. 17.