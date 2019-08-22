KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee added another young defensive back for the class of 2020 with the commitment of Washington D.C. product Mordecai McDaniel on Wednesday. The three-star safety is the second player at his position for this football class, joining top prospect Keshawn Lawrence.

McDaniel stands at 6'1" 195 pounds and is the number six player in Washington D.C. per the 247Sports Composite Ranking. McDaniel received offers from some powerhouse programs across the country including Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State and Alabama.