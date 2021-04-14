Vols land top-10 center for 2021 class

Four-star big Jonas Aidoo is Rocky Top bound, after de-committing from Marquette.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team gained a big commitment on Wednesday morning. Four-star center Jonas Aidoo announced his decision to play for the Vols, via Twitter.

Aidoo is 6'11'' and the seventh-ranked center in the class of 2021. A Charlotte, North Carolina native, he is the top-ranked player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The frontcourt big man was formally committed to Marquette, but de-committed after their coaching change. He follows new Vols assistant coach, and former Marquette assistant, Justin Gainey to Knoxville.