South Carolina rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the Vols, 27-24.

The Vols led 14-9 at halftime then took the opening kickoff of the second half and embarked on a 75-yard touchdown drive. Carlin Fils-Aime scored on a toss play to make it 21-9. Fils-Aime had just switched back to the running back position this week after playing defensive back to start the season.

The Gamecocks responded with a run-heavy, up-tempo drive, going 66 yards in 1:57 and scoring on a one-yard Rico Dowdle run to pull back within five.

A 45-yard Brent Cimaglia field extended Tennessee's lead to eight but South Carolina hit on a 73-yard pass play from Jake Bentley to Bryan Edwards set up a Ty'Son Williams touchdown run. Bentley scrambled in for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 24.

After Guarantano's pass on 4th and 7 from the South Carolina 35 was tipped and fell incomplete, the Gamecocks took the lead with a 25-yard field goal from Parker White.

Tennessee's defense forced a turnover on South Carolina's second possession of the game. Daniel Bituli tipped a Bentley pass and defensive lineman Shy Tuttle caught it for his first career interception.

The Vols offense capitalized, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter for the first team this season on a five-yard pass from Jarrett Guarantano to Eli Wolf to take a 7-0 lead.

South Carolina answered with a field goal, then in the second quarter, Tennessee marched down the field, chewing up 7:53 of clock on a 15-play, 71-yard touchdown drive capped by a Jauan Jennings 6-yard reception. After he scored, Jennings placed the ball on a defender's stomach, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

South Carolina moved the ball downfield running the two-minute drill and reached the endzone on an incredible one-handed catch by Deebo Samuel. Tuttle blocked the extra point attempt to make the score 14-9.

© 2018 WBIR