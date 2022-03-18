Vols take on Michigan in NCAA Tournament second round

Tennessee aims for its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019 when the Vols clash with Michigan on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Tennessee Vols will play the Michigan Wolverines in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Both teams advanced with double-digit wins in Thursday's first-round games.

The Vols cruised past Longwood with a 32-point win over the Lancers. Tennessee shot a season-high 60% and knocked down 14 three-pointers. Five players scored in double-figures, led by Santiago Vescovi with 18 points.

Michigan needed a comeback to beat Colorado State. They trailed the Rams by 15 points in the first half. The Wolverines shot 57% in the second half to overcome the deficit.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points. Three other Wolverines scored in double-figures.

Michigan entered the tournament with a 17-14 overall record. They have not won back-to-back games since Feb. 8 and Feb. 10.