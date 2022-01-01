Vols offensive lineman Cade Mays declares for NFL Draft

The senior announced his decision on Instagram.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols senior offensive lineman Cade Mays declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday evening. He made the announcement on Instagram.

Mays is a Knoxville native who played high school football at Knoxville Catholic. He began his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018. That year, he made the SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team. After his sophomore season in Athens, Mays transferred to Tennessee in January 2020.

Mays started seven games in his first season with the Vols. In 2021, he did not allow a sack through the first nine games of the season. He missed the TransPerfect Music City Bowl due to injury.

"To all of my teammates, my brothers, thank you for your unwavering commitment to change the culture at Tennessee and leave it better than we found it," he said on his post.