The expectations are high for the Tennessee basketball team.

A panel of SEC and national media members picked the Vols to finish second in the SEC, right behind the Kentucky Wildcats.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks to forwards Grant Williams (2) and Admiral Schofield (5) during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee returns 14 players from last year's SEC Championship team that finished 26-9 and 13-5 in SEC play.

Two of those players, Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams, are already receiving preseason honors.

Junior forward Williams was picked by the media to repeat as the SEC Player of the year and to finish on the First-Team SEC. He could be the first player to repeat since Arkansas' Corliss Williamson won the award in 1994 and 1995.

Senior wing Schofield was picked by the media for the Second-Team. He also got at least one vote for SEC Player of the Year.

Schofield is also one of 20 players who has been named to the 2019 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list.

Season tickets remain available, and single-game tickets are moving fast. Tennessee's home games against West Virginia (Jan. 26) and Kentucky (March 2) are already sold out, and fewer than 400 tickets remain available for the home game against Florida on Feb. 9.

Tickets can be purchases at AllVols.com or by calling 1-800-332-8657.

