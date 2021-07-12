Two UT baseball players drafted for the Major Leagues

Pitcher Chad Dallas is joining the Toronto Blue Jays while Max Ferguson was drafted by the San Diego Padres

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Another Vol is going pro.

Infielder/outfielder will be joining the San Diego Padres after being drafted in this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

Originally from Florida, Ferguson has played with UT for three seasons and has a storied career, including setting a new career high of two homeruns against No. 1 Arkansas.

In 2021, he was named ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team and SEC All-Tournament Team.

The Vols' ace is going to the big leagues.

Pitcher Chad Dallas was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He is the first Vol to be drafted in this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

The junior from Texas racked up stats and superlatives in just two seasons at Tennessee, including striking out a career-high 12 batters in the Vols' win against LSU in the super regional.

In 2021, he was named an ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-American, a NCBWA Third Team All-American, and to the ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region First Team.