Vol fans hope, sorrow burst out after first loss of the season

Some Vol fans were expecting a tough game but were still sad to watch their team lose.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At Fieldhouse Social, the game started with singing and high energy; Vol fans were fired up and ready to go.

Fans kept their eyes glued to the TV screens up to the end of the game. It wasn't until the Bulldogs gave the Vols their first loss this season.

“It was a sad day," a Vols fan said. "It was a bad day but the Vols are the Vols. I love them to the end... they're gonna always have my heart.”

While the moral had downfallen at the end, Vol fans were holding on the recent success of the big orange

"You can't be mad at them," the Vol fan said. "I mean, 11 and one at the end of the year. It's a good year. You can't be mad.”

For the first time since 1998 the Vols rose to first place in the College Football Playoff rankings. A fan said she’s never seen the team do this well.

“One loss is not bad at all," the Vol fan said. "I wish we had done a little better, but a loss is a loss. We were undefeated, eight and one is not a bad record.”

Yet, there were some fans who were devastated

“Today has broken my heart so far.”

A couple who has been together for 25 years said while they’re not on the same team, they always watch the games together.

“We always do and he's so obnoxious... I can't do anything with him because my heart bleeds orange.”

The way her husband described their home, was “[A] house divided... UT, Ohio State.” But this couple loves college football and each other.

As for the Vols, the couple hopes they will see them at the playoffs.