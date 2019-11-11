LEXINGTON, Ky. — Another great performance, another Vol earning SEC honors.

Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after stepping up in UT’s come-from-behind 17-13 victory over Kentucky.

The senior led Tennessee with a season-high and SEC-best 19 tackles to help lift the Vols to their third consecutive win.

RELATED: Tennessee shows resilience, maturity in comeback win against Kentucky

Bituli led the defense that shutout the Wildcats in the second half. He made the biggest stop of the game on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line when he stuffed Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden’s with time running out.

He finished with 10 solo tackles and added a half-tackle for loss as the Vols stormed back in the second half, holding Kentucky scoreless in the final part of the game.

Bituli's 19-tackle performance is tied for the fifth-highest total by a Power 5 player in 2019.

RELATED: Game-time: UT vs. Mizzou kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23

RELATED: Game time announced for UT vs. Vandy

The honor marks the second of the year for Bituli who was previously recognized on Oct. 28 after his performance in the South Carolina game.

This is the sixth time a Vol has earned a weekly conference honor this season.

Trey Smith was named the Co-Offensive Lineman in week 7; Brandon Kennedy got Offensive Lineman honors in week 9; Daniel Bituli won in week 9 for Co-Defensive Player; Jauan Jennings was awarded Co-Offensive Player for week 9. DB Bryce Thompson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week in week 10.

RELATED: UT releases new timeline for improvements to Neyland Stadium