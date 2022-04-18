Vols starting pitcher Chase Dollander does not have a fracture after getting hit by a line drive by Alabama

Tennessee's Saturday starting pitcher, sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander, does not have a fracture in his arm after being hit by a line drive in Saturday's game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Good news for Tennessee Baseball on Monday.

The Vols Saturday starting pitcher, sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander, does not have a fracture in his arm. He was hit by a line drive in the top of the first inning on Saturday against Alabama.

Dollander did not throw the rest of the game after being hit.

According to a University of Tennessee spokesperson, Dollander is dealing with a deep bruise but does not have a fracture. The Vols still do not have a definitive timetable on when he can start throwing again. They said they are going day-by-day with how he feels, in terms of when he can start throwing again.

On the season, Dollander has pitched 46 innings. He's struck out 72 batters and allowed only 29 hits in 9 appearances. He's recorded six wins this season.

When Dollander was hit by a pitch against Alabama on Saturday, tensions rose. Following it, pitching coach Frank Anderson was seen arguing with an umpire over reasons unknown. That triggered Anderson being ejected from the game and moments after, head coach Tony Vitello was also tossed.