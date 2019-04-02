With two more wins this week, the Vols remain in the top spot of the AP Top 25 basketball poll, with 48 first place votes.

Tennessee won big at South Carolina then outlasted Texas A&M for its 16th straight win, moving to 20-1 this season, 8-0 in conference and 6-0 on the road. The Vols also made program history by winning 16 games in a row for the first time ever.

Duke, Virginia, and Gonzaga started at 2-4 in the poll, but losses by Michigan and Michigan St. both lost this week dropped them both in the poll, making room for the Kentucky Wildcats at No. 5.

The Vols will travel to Lexington to face the Wildcats on Feb. 16 in what will likely be the biggest SEC match-up of the season so far.

Tennessee keeps winning with the help of one of the best point guards in the country. Jordan Bone earned SEC co-Player of the Week honors for his performances against South Carolina and Texas A&M.

He averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 70 percent from the floor and 78 percent from beyond the arc in UT's two road wins.

Bone became the third Vol ever to have three points/assists double-doubles in a season. He was also a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor and knocked down a career-high-tying four 3-pointers to help Tennessee win its program-record 16th straight game.

For the season, Bone leads the SEC in assists (6.6 apg) and assist/turnover ratio (3.6). In SEC play, those numbers are even more impressive at 7.0 apg and an incredible 5.1 assist/turnover ratio. This year, he is responsible for 33 percent (608 of 1820) of UT's offensive production through his scoring (285) and points off assists (323).

The Vols will host Mizzou Tuesday night at 9 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.