KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in program history, the Tennessee men's basketball team will hold onto the top spot in the AP Poll for multiple weeks.

It was a stressful seven days for Vol fans, with UT needing overtime and a historic performance from Grant Williams to survive against Vanderbilt in Nashville. Tennessee made it two wins with a 17-point victory over West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

2008 was the only other time in program history the men's team ranked No. 1 in the country. The Vols lost to Vanderbilt on the road and beat a Kentucky team in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Other great news this week? Tennessee star Grant Williams was named the SEC Player of the Week.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Tennessee will hit the road for back to back road games. On Tuesday, the Vols head to South Carolina (10-9 overall, 5-1 in conference) and then play Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday (8-10 overall, 1-5 in conference). This will be the second time this season Tennessee will face back to back true road games.

STREAKING THROUGH THE RECORD BOOK

The Vols have won 14 straight games for just the second time in program history. A win on Tuesday against Frank Martin and the Gamecocks would tie for the longest win streak for the men's team (15 games) which spanned over the course of 23 months (2/20/1915 to 1/20/1917). A win on Saturday would set a new record for the longest win streak in the history of the men's program. The Vols have already set a new record for best start to a season in program history (18-1).