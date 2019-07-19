KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Now that SEC Media Days has come to a conclusion in Hoover, Alabama, the conference has released the media preseason picks for the season.

The Vols were picked to finish 5th in the SEC East.

Here's a look at the full projected standings:

SEC EAST

1) Georgia

2) Florida

3) Missouri

4) South Carolina

5) Tennessee

6) Kentucky

7) Vanderbilt

Every team but Vanderbilt received at least one first-place vote, but Georgia ran away with the preseason East title, edging Florida by nearly 300 points. The SEC West preseason standings look pretty familiar as well:

SEC WEST

1) Alabama

2) LSU

3) Texas A&M

4) Auburn

5) Mississippi State

6) Ole Miss

7) Arkansas

Alabama was picked to finish as the SEC Champions over Georgia in the title game. Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

As for the All-SEC teams, only one Tennessee player was selected: senior wide receiver Marquez Callaway was named second team All-SEC as a return specialist. Last season Callaway was dangerous in the kicking game, racking up 389 punt return yards on 29 attempts while scoring a pair of touchdowns. His career punt return average of 13.4 is the highest among any active player in the FBS. Per the SEC, Alabama set a new record with 12 players selected to the first team. Here's a look at the full list:

2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE



First-Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Second-Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Third-Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE



First-Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Second-Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

Third-Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

* - Indicates a tie