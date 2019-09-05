KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's 2020 football schedule is starting to shape up.

We now know they will host the Troy Trojans at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 21, 2020.

Troy is located in Alabama and they play in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision.

Tennessee previously announced 2020 non-conference games against Charlotte (Sept. 5), at Oklahoma (Sept. 12) and versus Furman (Sept. 19).

This will be the second meeting between the Vols and the Trojans. At their first meeting in 2012, they totaled the most combined yards in a game (1,439) in SEC history. Led by quarterback Tyler Bray’s school-record 530 passing yards, Tennessee defeated Troy, 55-48, on Nov. 3, 2012 in Knoxville.

Tennessee’s complete 2020 schedule with dates and opponents for conference games is expected to be announced later this year.

WBIR partner GoVols247 says there will likely be some changes to the Vols' SEC schedule in 2020, including playing Mizzou earlier in the season while the Georgia game may move to November. Arkansas will be the Vols' SEC West opponent next year.