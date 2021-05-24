Vols to face Villanova for 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off will go on sale in September. Tip times and broadcast information have not been announced yet.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee is set to open against Villanova on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Resort, according to a release from the University of Tennessee Athletics.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the matchups for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Monday.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off will go on sale in September. Tip times and broadcast information have not been announced yet.

UT Athletics said Head Coach Rick Barnes welcomes the nation's second-ranked recruiting class to complement a crop of veteran returners, highlighted by super-senior forward John Fulkerson and guards Victor Bailey Jr., Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

New England in the fall.



More info » https://t.co/OFFlqGVjw3 pic.twitter.com/NDrJck9tBm — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) May 24, 2021

Under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Jay Wright, Villanova projects to enter the 2021-22 season as a top-five team, according to the release.

Tennessee and Villanova have met four times previously on the hardwood, with the Wildcats owning a 3-1 advantage.

The Vols' lone win in the series came in the championship game of the 2011 NIT Season Tip-Off, according to UT Athletics. The most recent meeting saw fifth-ranked Villanova overcome a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the Big Orange at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Volunteers have a 30-26 all-time record against current members of the Big East Conference.