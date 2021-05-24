Vols to face Villanova for 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee is set to open against Villanova on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Resort, according to a release from the University of Tennessee Athletics.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the matchups for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Monday.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off will go on sale in September. Tip times and broadcast information have not been announced yet.
UT Athletics said Head Coach Rick Barnes welcomes the nation's second-ranked recruiting class to complement a crop of veteran returners, highlighted by super-senior forward John Fulkerson and guards Victor Bailey Jr., Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.
Under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Jay Wright, Villanova projects to enter the 2021-22 season as a top-five team, according to the release.
Tennessee and Villanova have met four times previously on the hardwood, with the Wildcats owning a 3-1 advantage.
The Vols' lone win in the series came in the championship game of the 2011 NIT Season Tip-Off, according to UT Athletics. The most recent meeting saw fifth-ranked Villanova overcome a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the Big Orange at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Volunteers have a 30-26 all-time record against current members of the Big East Conference.
Season-ticket renewals for Tennessee's upcoming season are set to begin in late June.